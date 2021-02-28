File underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right elbow and will be sidelined about 2-to-3 months, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old underwent the procedure in early February and was given a recovery timeline up to four months, so he's already over three weeks into his recovery. File was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he may not be available in 2020 until June. The right-hander had a 2.79 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 73:15 K:BB over 80.2 innings at Double-A Biloxi in 2019, and he spent the entirety of last season at Milwaukee's alternate training site.