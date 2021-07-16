File (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate earlier this month. He's covered 4.2 innings across his two appearances, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six.

File remains 60-day injured list, and he'll presumably need to make at least a couple more rehab outings before being reinstated. The 25-year-old right-hander is working his way back from February surgery to address a stress fracture in his elbow. Expect the Brewers to option File to Double-A Biloxi once he's activated from the IL.