Alvarez signed a minor-league with the Brewers on Saturday which includes an invitation to spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The former Olympic speed skater has spent time in the big leagues in each of the last three seasons, but he hasn't made a meaningful impact in any of them. Alvarez has played 50 total major-league games, hitting .183/.262/.262 with one home run and four steals. If he sees any big-league time in his age-33 season, the results will likely be similar.