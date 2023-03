Alvarez was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Brewers camp, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Skye Bolt, Andruw Monasterio, Jon Singleton and Josh VanMeter were also reassigned in this round of cuts from major-league camp in Arizona. Alvarez inked a minor-league contract with Milwaukee in December. He carries a career .183 batting average and .524 OPS in 142 plate appearances at baseball's highest level.