Brewers' Eduarqi Fernandez: Inks $1.1 million deal with Brewers

Fernandez agreed to a $1.1 million deal with the Brewers on Monday.

Fernandez was ranked as a top-30 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by MLB.com (No. 18) and Baseball America (No. 28). He has a very projectable 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame and a clean running gait, so while he only projects to offer average or better tools across the board now, his outlook could change quite a bit as he fills out. If he remains a sleek, fluid athlete, he should stick in center field, but it's also possible he adds good weight in the coming years, which would up his offensive upside and likely result in him moving to an outfield corner.

