Brewers' Eduarqi Fernandez: Inks $1.1 million deal with Brewers
Fernandez agreed to a $1.1 million deal with the Brewers on Monday.
Fernandez was ranked as a top-30 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by MLB.com (No. 18) and Baseball America (No. 28). He has a very projectable 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame and a clean running gait, so while he only projects to offer average or better tools across the board now, his outlook could change quite a bit as he fills out. If he remains a sleek, fluid athlete, he should stick in center field, but it's also possible he adds good weight in the coming years, which would up his offensive upside and likely result in him moving to an outfield corner.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...