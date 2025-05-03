The Brewers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Rodriguez struggled in a stint earlier this season with Milwaukee, posting a 7.53 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 14.1 innings, though his 13:2 K:BB was more promising. The righty's biggest problem was the long ball -- he served up six homers during that four-game span. Rodriguez worked twice as a starter and twice out of the bullpen while previously up with the the big club, with his final outing being a five-inning outing in relief. He figures to serve in a swingman role now that he's back with Milwaukee. Craig Yoho was optioned to Nashville on Saturday to make room for Rodriguez on the roster.
