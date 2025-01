The Brewers signed Rodriguez to a one-year contract with a club option for 2026, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rodriguez spent the last year-and-a-half in Japan with the Yakult Swallows, posting a 2.77 ERA and 67:25 K:BB across 78 innings. The right-hander has eight appearances under his belt at the major-league level, having allowed 35 runs in 33 frames.