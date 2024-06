Peguero picked up the save Tuesday against the Rangers, striking out one during a perfect ninth inning.

With Trevor Megill having pitched the past two days, Peguero stepped into the closing role Tuesday and fired a perfect inning for his second save of the season. The effort was a rebound for Peguero, who yielded four hits and two runs (one earned) across his previous two innings. Peguero owns a 5-2 record with a 2.81 ERA across 32.0 innings this season.