Peguero was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peguero has been in the minors since mid-May but has a lengthy track record in the majors. He's struggled this season to a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 7.1 innings with the Brewers, but he has been effective in the past and could be claimed off waivers as a result.