The Brewers recalled Peguero from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Milwaukee sent starter Tobias Myers to Triple-A in a corresponding move to clear a spot in the bullpen for Peguero. The 28-year-old righty was a staple of the Milwaukee bullpen in 2024, but he posted a 5.68 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in five appearances with the big club to begin the season before being optioned to Nashville on April 11. The right-hander has performed better over the past month at Triple-A, giving up two earned runs on six hits and four walks over eight innings across seven appearances.