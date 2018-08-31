Brewers' Emilio Bonifacio: Joins Brewers on minor-league deal
Bonifacio joined the Brewers on a minor-league deal Friday and will head to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
The Brewers purchased Bonifacio's contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The 33-year-old has appeared in 831 major-league games over his 11-year career, hitting an uninspiring .256/.313/.333. He's unlikely to be a significant fantasy asset down the stretch.
