Bonifacio joined the Brewers on a minor-league deal Friday and will head to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

The Brewers purchased Bonifacio's contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The 33-year-old has appeared in 831 major-league games over his 11-year career, hitting an uninspiring .256/.313/.333. He's unlikely to be a significant fantasy asset down the stretch.

