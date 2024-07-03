The Brewers placed Paredes on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right forearm tendinitis.

Paredes has been effective in middle relief for the Brewers this season, posting a 1.08 ERA in 16.2 innings. However, he allowed a hit and two walks in just one-third of an inning during his latest outing Tuesday and appears to have come away from the appearance with an injury. As a result, he'll now be forced to sit out at least through the All-Star break. Janson Junk will come up from Triple-A Nashville to fill the opening in Milwaukee's bullpen.