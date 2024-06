The Brewers selected Haase's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Haase will serve as the Brewers' backup at catcher to William Contreras while Gary Sanchez (calf) is on the 10-day injured list and could see occasional starts at designated hitter versus left-handed pitching. The 31-year-old has an .870 OPS with nine home runs in 165 plate appearances at Nashville this season.