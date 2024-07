Haase will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Haase has now started in just six of the Brewers' 19 games since he was called up from Triple-A Nashville on June 26. Though his playing time is expected to remain sparse while All-Star catcher William Contreras is healthy, Haase has made the most of his limited opportunities thus far, going 6-for-17 with a home run, a walk, five RBI and two runs through his first five games with Milwaukee.