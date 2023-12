Haase agreed to a one-year contract with the Brewers on Wednesday.

Haase was outrighted off Cleveland's 40-man roster in early December and elected free agency after the season, and he's now found a home for 2024. The 31-year-old also has two years of club control beyond the upcoming campaign. He struggled to a .201/.247/.281 slash line last year but had a .746 OPS across the prior two seasons. Haase should serve as Milwaukee's No. 2 catcher behind starter William Contreras.