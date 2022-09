Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against the Reds.

Although Lauer is back in action after spending the minimum of 15 days on the injured list, he's expected to be on a pitch count during Friday's start. The southpaw struggled during his final start prior to landing on the IL, allowing seven runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings at Coors Field on Sept. 7.