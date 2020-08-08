Lauer (0-1) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks over three innings in a loss to the Reds on Friday. He struck out two batters.

The Reds entered the night with zero runs scored in their last 22.1 innings, but the offense found reprieve against Lauer, who was making his first start in a Brewers uniform. All of the damage was done in the second inning; Cincinnati went walk, single, flyout, double, sac fly, double, walk, homer against Lauer. Part of the Trent Grisham-Luis Urias trade, Lauer made his team debut July 26 and fanned six while allowing just one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings against the Cubs. The lefty will likely transition back to the bullpen for the time being with the Brewers ostensibly healthy in the rotation.