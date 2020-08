Lauer is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The left-hander had an ugly performance in his first start of the season Friday with six runs allowed over three innings, but he'll receive at least one more turn through the rotation. Lauer may need a better performance Wednesday to retain the starting role, as Corbin Burnes is fully stretched out and delivered 5.1 innings of stellar relief in Saturday's contest.