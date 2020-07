Lauer (COVID-19) was activated from the injured list and is available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Getting the coronavirus cost Lauer a shot at opening the year in the rotation. The team's fifth stater, Freddy Peralta, is starting Sunday, so it would be logical for Lauer to follow him out of the bullpen if the situation calls for a left-handed pitcher who can log multiple innings.