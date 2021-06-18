Lauer will start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Milwaukee is in the midst of a stretch of 16 games in 16 days, so Lauer will temporarily remain part of a six-man rotation as manager Craig Counsell looks to build in some extra rest for the team's top five starters. Lauer underwhelmed his last time out June 14 versus the Reds, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings to take his third loss of the season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect better results from the lefty this weekend at hitter-friendly Coors Field.