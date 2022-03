Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Lauer (groin) is "full go" after being scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start against the White Sox on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers considered Lauer's groin injury to be minor, and he was able to throw a side session Wednesday. The southpaw should be able to make his next turn through the rotation, and it's unlikely that his groin issue will impact his availability for Opening Day.