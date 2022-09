Lauer (elbow) threw on flat ground Wednesday, and manager Craig Counsell said the session was "very positive,", Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The left-hander landed on the shelf with elbow inflammation over the weekend, and it's an encouraging sign he's throwing only a few days later. Lauer will be eligible to be activated from the 15-day IL, and it's possible he's available at that point or shortly thereafter based on his early recovery progress.