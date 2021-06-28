Lauer (2-3) secured his second win of the season Sunday against the Rockies after tossing six shutout innings while allowing two hits, two walks and striking out six.

Lauer was in peak form Sunday as he blanked the Rockies while allowing just four baserunners over six innings. The only real scoring threat they had was bases-loaded in the second but Lauer was able to escape after striking out Chi Chi Gonzalez. All six of his strikeouts and all 12 of his total whiffs came via his fastball. Lauer lowered his ERA to 4.50 and has a 47:16 K:BB over 44 innings. He has another favorable matchup on tap against the Pirates later in the week.