Lauer was recalled by the Brewers ahead of his scheduled start against the Padres on Wednesday.

Lauer was sent to Triple-A Nashville on May 15 and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out 12 in five innings during his lone start with the minor-league club. Lauer made four appearances (two starts) for Milwaukee earlier in the year and recorded a 2.81 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 16 innings. Right-hander Josh Lindblom was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.