Lauer (10-6) allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in 6.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Lauer bounced back with a quality start Friday after he gave up four runs in five innings during his last outing, but he was unable to pick up the win since the Brewers' offense scored just one run against Arizona. The southpaw has now posted four quality starts over his last six appearances, but he's been charged with losses during three of those quality starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Wednesday.