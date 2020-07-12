Lauer confirmed Sunday that the Brewers placed him on the COVID-19 injured list, though the left-hander said he is healthy and expects to be ready to go for the start of the 2020 season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While it's not clear if Lauer himself ever tested positive for COVID-19, he indicated that he was in close contact with someone who did. As a result, the Brewers placed him in the COVID-19 protocol, but since he's on track to throw a bullpen session at the team facility Sunday or Monday, the assumption is that Lauer has already submitted two negative test results. If Lauer's bullpen session goes according to plan, he'll likely resume facing hitters a few days later, which should put him on track for Opening Day. Lauer is in contention for the final spot in the Brewers' rotation, with Corbin Burnes or Freddy Peralta seemingly representing his main competitors for that spot.