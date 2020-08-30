Lauer could be called up by the Brewers to start Monday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that the team will make a roster move to bring in Monday's starting pitcher, but he didn't reveal who the pitcher would be. Lauer is a strong candidate to rejoin the major-league club after spending just over two weeks at the Brewers' alternate training site. The southpaw struggled to generate much production during his two most recent starts prior to being sent down by Milwaukee.