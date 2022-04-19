Lauer (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

A fourth-inning solo shot by Diego Castillo was the only blemish on his line. Lauer tossed 64 of 87 pitches for strikes in the quality start, and the 26-year-old southpaw has had a solid start to the season with a 3.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings, although it should be noted his two starts came against marginal opposition in the Bucs and O's.