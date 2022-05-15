Lauer (3-1) gave up four earned runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out seven in five innings Saturday in Miami. He took the loss.

It's encouraging that in what might be his worst start of the season through six starts, Lauer still struck out enough batters to contribute something for fantasy. He has struck out 39 batters in 24.1 innings over his last four starts. This was the first time all season he gave up more than one home run, as Jesus Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson all took him deep. He lines up to face the Nationals at home next weekend.