Lauer (4-1) allowed five hits through seven scoreless innings Friday, striking out five and earning the victory over Washington.

Lauer bounced back from his first loss of the season in dominant fashion Friday. He allowed just one extra-base hit and danced around a couple of threats by the Nationals. It was his second straight game without issuing a free pass as he improved his K:BB to an impressive 54:8 through 41.2 innings. Lauer will carry a 2.16 ERA into his projected start in San Diego next week.