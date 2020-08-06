Lauer will start Friday's game against the Reds, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old entered summer camp in competition for a spot in the starting rotation, but a trip the injured list interrupted that opportunity and put him in the bullpen once he was activated. Lauer excelled in his lone relief appearance, delivering 2.2 scoreless frames while allowing only one hit and walk and recording six strikeouts. The left-hander threw 46 pitches in that outing and is unlikely to be fully stretched out, but he could still cover about four innings if he builds on that workload. Lauer's status in the rotation beyond Friday remains to be seen, as Brett Anderson's return from the injured list earlier this week brought the group back to full health.