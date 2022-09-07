Lauer was removed from Wednesday's start against the Rockies due to left elbow tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lauer struggled early in Wednesday's outing, giving up seven runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings prior to begin replaced in the bottom of the third inning. It's possible that the southpaw's injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll likely undergo further testing to determine the extent of the issue. Whether he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation remains to be seen.