Lauer (8-5) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Lauer allowed only one hit and didn't give up a run through five innings, but Austin Barnes and Max Muncy tagged him for solo homers in the sixth and seventh frames, respectively. That was enough to send the left-hander to his second straight loss despite the fact that he logged his third consecutive quality start. The fact that Lauer was done in by the long ball reflects his season as a whole -- he's posted a solid 3.58 ERA and 1.20 WHIP but has allowed 24 home runs, third-most in the majors.