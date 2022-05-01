Lauer (2-0) got the win during Saturday's 9-1 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Coming off a 13-strikeout performance on Sunday Night Baseball, Lauer put up nearly as many whiffs Saturday and got the win this time. Milwaukee jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and the 26-year-old faltered just once when he served up a Yan Gomes solo shot in the second inning. Lauer is among the leaders in both ERA and strikeouts, and it appears Milwaukee's penchant for developing pitchers has uncovered another gem. He's tentatively projected to take the hill next against Cincinnati on Wednesday.