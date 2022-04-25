Lauer didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Philadelphia, allowing five hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Lauer was in top form for a Sunday Night Baseball pitchers duel with Aaron Nola, only running into trouble in the fifth inning when he was able to work out of a bases-loaded one-out jam unscathed. The 26-year-old has a career 8.7 K/9 mark but took it to the next level Sunday with 13 whiffs, at one point striking out six straight. Lauer will take his dazzling 2.20 ERA through 16.1 innings into his next start against the Cubs on Saturday.