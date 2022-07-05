Lauer allowed one run on two hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's win over the Cubs. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Lauer served up a solo homer to Nelson Velazquez in the third inning but was otherwise dominant. It was the first time he allowed fewer than three runs since May 26; he posted a brutal 6.54 ERA over his previous six outings. The 27-year-old southpaw now owns a strong 89:27 K:BB with a 3.84 ERA through 84.1 innings this season. Lauer is lined up to face the Pirates at home this weekend.