Lauer did not factor into the decision against the Marlins Thursday, firing five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

After needing 66 pitches to get through 2.2 innings in his return from the IL in his last start, Lauer bounced back in a big way by holding Miami to one hit. He needed just 71 pitches to complete five innings and record nine strikeouts, his highest total since July 4. The bullpen went on to blow the game and cost Lauer the win, but the strong start was an encouraging sign for the southpaw. He will take a 3.83 ERA into his next start.