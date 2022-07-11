Lauer allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk, striking out seven in five innings in an 8-6 loss Sunday against Pittsburgh. He did not factor into the decision.

Lauer gave up a run in the second, fourth and fifth innings. The Pirates had runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, leading to two runs. The final run against the lefty came on a solo blast by Ke'Bryan Hayes with two outs in the fifth. Lauer has allowed 10 homers in his last 32.2 innings, spanning six starts and his 18 homers allowed on the season is the second-most in the National League. He'll likely take the mound one more time before the All-Star break, this weekend in San Francisco.