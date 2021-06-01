Lauer is listed as Milwaukee's probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers haven't revealed whether they'll stick with a six-man rotation during the upcoming week, but Lauer's inclusion on the pitching schedule would suggest that's the case. Lauer will be rewarded with a second straight turn through the rotation after he limited the Padres to one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision May 26.