Lauer allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

Lauer limited the damage to a Darin Ruf solo home run in the sixth inning, though the Giants scraped together another run against the Brewers' bullpen in the eighth. This was the third time this season Lauer's managed to complete seven frames. He's given up eight runs (seven earned) in 22.1 innings across his last four starts, trimming his ERA from 3.89 prior to that stretch to 3.64 at the end of the first half of the season. The southpaw has added a 1.16 WHIP and 100:31 K:BB in 96.1 innings across 17 starts.