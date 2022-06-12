Lauer (5-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks over five innings as the Brewers were downed 8-6 by the Nationals. He struck out two.

The Nats hung a pair of four-spots on Lauer, including a fifth inning in which the southpaw served up back-to-back-to-back homers to Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell. This was by far Lauer's worst performance of the year, as he hadn't allowed more than four runs in any prior outing, but his early-season success appears to have faded. He's walked multiple batters in four straight starts, posting a 13:13 K:BB in 20 innings over that stretch to go along with a 5.85 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.