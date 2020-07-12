Lauer is healthy and "just got slowed down a little bit" according to manager Craig Counsell, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Lauer mysteriously landed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week, but the Brewers skipper says Lauer is healthy and has a chance to be ready for the start of the season. The southpaw is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday. The fact that he is behind the rest of the Brewers' pitchers from a readiness standpoint may mean that either Corbin Burnes or Freddy Peralta opens the year as the team's No. 5 starter. Regardless of his role at the start of the season, Lauer is expected to offer bulk innings during the shortened campaign.