Lauer allowed four runs on six hits and three walks, striking out three in 4.1 innings of a 10-9 win Sunday over Colorado. He did not factor into the decision.

Lauer managed to hold Colorado to two runs through the first four innings but couldn't make it through the fifth after Kris Bryant smashed a two-run homer with one out. It was the 20th homer the lefty has allowed in 100.2 innings this season, 12 of which have come in his last 44 innings of work. He's managed to compile a 3.84 ERA but peripheral stats suggest that he's been fairly lucky in his 18 starts. He'll need to figure out a way to keep the ball in the ballpark over the last two months of the season to maintain decent production. His next start will likely be next weekend in Boston.