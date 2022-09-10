Lauer was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday.
The injury forced Lauer to exit his previous start Wednesday against the Rockies after giving up seven runs and recording just eight outs. He received "very encouraging" MRI results the next day according to manager Craig Counsell, but he'll nonetheless miss at least his next two turns in the rotation. Whether or not he has a chance to return when first eligible Sep. 23 remains to be seen. Trevor Kelley was recalled to take his place on the roster.