Lauer (10-7), who took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, was diagnosed with a left elbow strain and will miss at least one start, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The left-hander surrendered seven runs over 2.2 frames, and it was the first outing this season that he didn't last at least four innings. Lauer's next turn through the rotation lined up for Tuesday in St. Louis, but it appears he'll be skipped for at least one turn. More information on the 27-year-old's injury should be available in the coming days as he continues to be evaluated.