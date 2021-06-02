Lauer (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over two-plus innings as the Brewers were downed 10-7 by the Tigers. He struck out five.

The ball was flying at American Family Field as the two teams combined for nine homers, and Lauer took the worst of it. The southpaw has been tagged for eight long balls in only 24 innings this season, leading to a 4.88 ERA despite his strong 27:5 K:BB, but he'll likely remain in a sixth starter/swingman role for the Brewers as they try to find some consistency at the back of their rotation.