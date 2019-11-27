Brewers' Eric Lauer: Milwaukee-bound in four-player deal
The Brewers acquired Lauer and infielder Luis Urias from the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Grisham and Urias represent the principal pieces in the four-player deal, with the Lauer and Davies portion of the trade simply representing a swap of depth arms. Lauer was one of several young starting pitchers the Padres rolled out in 2019, with the 24-year-old delivering a 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 138:51 K:BB across 149.2 innings. The southpaw will tentatively slot into a mid-rotation slot for Milwaukee, but it wouldn't be surprising if he gets pushed into long or middle relief as the team presumably adds more arms via free agency or trade as the offseason unfolds.
