Lauer (5-1) earned the win against St. Louis on Thursday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one.

This wasn't among Lauer's best starts this season, as he labored with 96 pitches over five frames and walked a season-high four hitters while tallying a season-low one strikeout. Nonetheless, he was able to take control after the first two innings, retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced and going just long enough to earn the victory. The left-handed hurler has been outstanding for Milwaukee this season, compiling a 2.31 ERA and 1.01 WHIP while tying for second in the National League with five wins. He's lined up to make his next start in Chicago next week.