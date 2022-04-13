Lauer gave up four runs -- three earned -- over 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's victory over the Orioles. He allowed three hits and posted a 5:2 K:BB in the contest.

Lauer was not sharp Tuesday, but he limited the damage and the Brewers' offense and bullpen wound up taking him off the hook. He posted a 2.23 ERA in 80.2 innings over his final 15 appearances of the 2021 campaign, so he presumably has some level of security despite being at the back end of the Brewers' rotation.