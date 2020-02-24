Lauer is competing with Freddy Peralta for the fifth starter spot in the Brewers' rotation, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It seemed Lauer was a shoe-in for a rotation spot after the Brewers acquired him from the Padres in November, but he does not have a spot locked up just yet. The Brewers did exchange assets for Lauer, though, and he fared better than Peralta as a starter last season, so Lauer is likely the early favorite.